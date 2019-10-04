Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $7,175.00 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

