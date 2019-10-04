Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,552. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,191,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 808,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $11,860,416.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 912,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,335,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.