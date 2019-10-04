Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,515. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $115,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $171,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $268,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

