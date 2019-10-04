ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ATLKY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,398. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

