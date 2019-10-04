Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $494,574.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $494,574.00 and approximately $1,307.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01017555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,174,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

