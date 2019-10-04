Auctus (AUC) Price Up 80.4% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $127,011.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 80.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

