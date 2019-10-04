Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 26,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

