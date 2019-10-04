Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Shares of AUG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,732. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 31,403.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.