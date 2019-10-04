Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target (up from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target (down from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.36 ($7.02).

LON AUTO traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488 ($6.38). 2,551,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

