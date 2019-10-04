Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.01. 48,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

