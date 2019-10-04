Autonio Trading Down 15.6% This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $294,384.00 and $160.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.