Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avesoro Resources to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Avesoro Resources stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 27,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.56. Avesoro Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.27 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.49 ($2.46).

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

