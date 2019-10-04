Avoro Capital Advisors Llc Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 10,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 219,461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 309,988 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2,886.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,804,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

