Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,906,000. VHCP Management III LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

