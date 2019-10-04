BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BAESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter worth $71,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

