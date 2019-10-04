Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 3,276,136 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

