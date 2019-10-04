Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $7.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSMX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter worth $9,643,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 385,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 371,494 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,192,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,694,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 761,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

