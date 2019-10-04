Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $196,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CIB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.