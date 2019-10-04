Bank of America Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €12.20 Price Target

Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.16 ($19.95).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €13.94 ($16.21) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.98 and a 200 day moving average of €17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.