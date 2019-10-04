Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 34,668,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,253,812. The stock has a market cap of $257.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.