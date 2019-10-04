Bank of America Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

