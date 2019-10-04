Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS BKEAY remained flat at $$2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

