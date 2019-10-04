Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as low as $18.52. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 34.05%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

In other news, insider Douglas H. Sass bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole bought 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,109. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,794 shares of company stock worth $223,657 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.