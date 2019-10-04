Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $158.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.59. 1,654,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,252. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.81 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.