Barclays Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $107.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. 393,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lear by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lear by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

