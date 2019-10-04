Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

HTG stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 424 ($5.54). The company had a trading volume of 361,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $707.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824 ($10.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

