Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.37 ($77.17).

BAS stock opened at €60.85 ($70.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($89.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.66.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

