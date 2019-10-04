Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSET. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

