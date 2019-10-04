Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued an average rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.18. 933,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

