Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 target price on Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$19.20.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration will post -1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

