Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Down 7.4%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97, 1,130,998 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 579,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLCM shares. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,081.44% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,640. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,811 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 346,138 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

