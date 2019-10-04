Beowulf Mining’s (BEM) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BEM traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6.88 ($0.09). 464,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.54. Beowulf Mining has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.45 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million and a P/E ratio of -34.38.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

