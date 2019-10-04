Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $76.23.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

