Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€156.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.50 ($157.56).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €118.12 ($137.35) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €122.70.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

