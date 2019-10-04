BidaskClub Downgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

CSIQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 515,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,501. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 260.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

