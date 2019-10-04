BidaskClub Downgrades Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $674,870.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,700.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

