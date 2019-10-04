BidaskClub Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,788,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

