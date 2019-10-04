BidaskClub Lowers Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Hold

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, CEO Karl Watson acquired 65,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at $452,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia acquired 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in Forterra by 24.3% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 196.2% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 310,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forterra by 206.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

