BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of BIO-TECHNE worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

