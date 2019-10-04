biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

