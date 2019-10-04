Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $338.68

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.68 and traded as low as $281.50. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 8,592 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 366.70. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

