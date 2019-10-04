Bitcloud Market Capitalization Achieves $43,477.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 83.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $43,477.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,051,713 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.