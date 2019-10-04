Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Reaches $698,885.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $698,885.00 and approximately $4,734.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00065741 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004240 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000871 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 129,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

