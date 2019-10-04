Bitradio Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $78,759.00 and $42.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,941,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,288 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

