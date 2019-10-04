BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $178,300.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, BitSend has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $178,300.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00860098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,722,300 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

