Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $127,853.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00696364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

