Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.61

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 191782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

