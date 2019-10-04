BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 59,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,246. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

