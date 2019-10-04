Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

