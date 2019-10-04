Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BTT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 7,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,388. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $24.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

